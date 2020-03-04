Three girls from Franklin County placed in the 2020 Utah High School Clean Air Poster State Contests held recently at Utah State University.
Both Abigail Fuller and Rylie Galloway of Preston High School brought home $100 in the state contest for their submissions, as did Seina Shimbakuro of West Side High School.
Over 800 teens from nine high school from Preston and West Side, south to Grand County High School in Moab, participated in the contest.
The purpose of the annual contest is to combine art, environmental science, and savvy marketing to engage teens learning to drive to understand the air pollution implications of their new driving privileges. Teens learn about Utah’s air pollution challenges, driving and transportation strategies to help preserve Utah’s air quality during the state’s polluted winter inversion season, and they marketing communication strategies for delivering messages with impact.
Winning posters are then used for education outreach across the state, said Edwin Stafford of the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum at USU has had the winners on display for its Community Art Day in February, and they will also be showcased in the Utah Museum of Fine Arts spring 2021 exhibition, which has tentatively been titled “Air.”