Local youth participating in District 8 rodeo last weekend placed as follows:
Trenton Talbot placed third in team roping, seventh in calf roping,
Jacee Winward placed sixth in pole bending and fourth in team roping.
In the District 9, May 7 rodeo, the following youth placed:
In barrel racing, Brecken Smith placed second, Darby Bennett placed ninth. Others who participated were Heather Heath, Taylor Golightly, Ella Jepsen, Kaylie Greene, Kwendee Bingham.
In break-away roping, Taylor Golightly placed eighth. Others who participated were Smith, Bingham and Kambrey Ward.
In calf roping, Rayson Hillman won, and Treven Harris placed seventh.
In goat tying, Bennett placed third, Jepsen placed eighth, and Bingham placed ninth. Smith also participated.
In pole bending, Smith placed fourth, and Golightly placed eighth. Jepsen also participated.
In team roping, Brecken Smith placed second. Also participating were Brinley Hansen, Ward, Hillman, Harris and Bingham.
In the District 9, May 8 rodeo, the following youth placed:
In barrel racing, Bingham placed third, Golightly placed eighth. Others who participated were Heath, Smith, Greene, Jepsen and Bennett.
In break-away roping, Golightly placed fifth, Ward placed sixth and Bingham ninth. Others who participated were Hansen, and Smith.
In calf roping, Harris placed fifth. Hillman also participated.
In goat tying, Bennett placed third, Jepsen ninth and Bingham tenth. Smith also participated.
In pole bending, Golightly placed seventh. Others who participated were Smith, and Jepsen.
In team roping, Bingham placed third, Hillman fourth and Harris fifth. Others who participated were Hansen Smith and Ward.
In the District 9 Junior High category of the May 8 rodeo, the following placed:
In barrel racing, Bryn Bennett took first, Mackely White took fourth, Hadley Bayles took eighth and Bryndel Smith took tenth. Also participating was Reese Hollingsworth.
In boys break-a-way, Lane Bingham took second. and Quincy Smith took eighth. Also participating were Hank and Jack Jones and Cooper Seamons.
In boys goat tying, Jack Jones took second, Hank Jones took fifth, Lane Bingham took sixth. Also participating was Quincy Smith.
In bull riding, Taten Salveson took third.
In chute dogging, Jack Jones won, Lane Bingham took second, Quincy Smith took fourth, Hank Jones took ninth and Cooper Seamons took tenth.
In girls break-away, Bayles took third, and Bryndel Smith took eighth.
In girls goat tying, White took third, Bryn Bennett took sixth, Hadley Bayles took ninth. Also participating were Bryndel Smith and Lexie Alder.
In poles, Bryndel Smith won. Also participating were Hadley Bayles, Hollingsworth and White.
In team roping, Seamons, Jack and Hank Jones, Lane Bingham, Lexie Alder, Bryndel and Quincy Smith all participated.