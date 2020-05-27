Youth participating in rodeos this season will get a chance to compete but spectators will be either extremely limited or in many cases banned altogether, until restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted. Their first opportunity will be in Malad on May 29-30.
The rules currently in place mean barrel racing and poles will take all day on the 29th and will have no spectators. The strict rules must be followed or participants will be disqualified, according to state regulations. The youth participating cannot afford to miss any of the events as they must compete in five rodeos to qualify for the state rodeo on June 12-14 in Pocatello.
On May 30, the roping and bucking events begin at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. things begin again. The rodeo will be held in Preston on June 4-6. Events begin at 6 p.m. on June 4, at 2 p.m. on Jun 5 and at 10 a.m. on Jun 6. Junior high age contestants will also be participating.
All contestants, contractors, and volunteers at the rodeo are expected to cover their mouth, and nose with a mask as to mitigate airborne particulates, or droplets from being transmitted. Bandanas, homemade masks, or purchased masks are adequate, and may be removed when a contestant is competing, or a person is eating/drinking outside the social distancing boundary.