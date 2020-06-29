Last minute shoppers at Stokes were disappointed on Saturday night when a power outage forced the store to close early. A couple of power poles went down due to high wind gusts in Preston and a good portion of town was out of electricity. With backup generators out of commission Stokes had no choice but to close their doors for the rest of the night.
Working with flashlights and from their phones, Stokes employees checked out as many customers as they could until the power failed completely. They then spent the time putting away all the items customers had to leave behind and putting perishables into coolers.
Power was restored at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, said manger Reed Nelson.
Sunday evening at about 5:45 p.m. more power outages were reported in the area of 43 S. 1st E., Preston, which Rocky Mountain Power restored before the estimated 9 p.m. time.
“It looks like it we came out okay,” said Nelson. The store lost no product or computer information with the power outage.
Franklin County Medical Center was able to keep power supplied to all operations throughout the power outage, said hospital officials.