The 2010 president of the Preston High School Chapter of the Future Farmers of American has taken her leadership far beyond high school.
Sidnee Rose Larsen Hill recently represented Idaho at a national competition, called The Discussion Meet, and is sponsored by the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.
The contest is designed to encourage cooperative problem solving, and involves a moderator and from four to six constants. Hill won the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s discussion contestants and recently placed in the top 16 at the national contest hosted in Texas. Valley Wide Cooperative presented her with a Polaris Ranger side-by-side for winning on the state level.
Participation in the program came naturally from Hill’s current role as president of the newly formed Blaine and Camas Counties Farm Bureau. In 2018, the Hills and their friends decided their neighboring farmers would benefit from advocacy provided through Farm Bureau. They created the new chapter and Sidnee is the still serving in the capacity of president of the organization. Traditional agriculture exists in Blaine County, but is often overlooked for the locally produced products sold in the farmer’s markets of Hailey, Ketchum, and Bellview.
Sidnee’s leadership has roots in her high school career, where she learned about public speaking, parliamentary procedure and Roberts Rules of Order from her teacher, Larin Crossley, then applied them to leadership positions at the high school, district, state and national levels as a National Collegiate Agricultural Ambassador for FFA.
“One thing about Larin Crossley, his students are really good with public speaking. The skills she got from FFA really shine,” said her father, Rex Larsen.
In college, she worked with Farmers Feeding the World, Idaho FFA Alumni, BYU-Idaho Collegiate Cattlemen, and the Post-Secondary Agricultural Society.
While studying agricultural education at BYU-I, she met Bryan Hill, and they were married in 2012. The couple, now the parents of three children, are in the process of building their own cattle ranch in Carey. They run about 75 cow-calf pairs on Fish Creek Reservoir and on the Craters of the Moon.
“We are slowly trying to build our own ranch,” she said. They recently downsized their operation from 150 pairs in order to be more profitable and eliminate debt.
In addition to ranching, Bryan works in his father’s trailer/flat-bed manufacturing company and Sidnee has taken various educational positions. She teaches ag ed courses through the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and is the project coordinator for a new initiative through the University of Idaho Extension to help farmers in Idaho better understand the economics of their farms, and gather statistics that will help them make better decisions in the market. (See related story on this page)
“I love ag economics,” she said. She believes the U of I program will help Idaho farmers and ranchers find better results as they participate in agricultural trade.
Another area in ag that Sidnee feels passionate about is rural resiliency. She is working with Farm Bureau to better identify signs of suicide in farmers and ranchers, and to create programs to prevent it.