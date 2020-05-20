Prior to sponsoring the Dustin Richardson Construction Spring One-Man Scramble on May 16, Dustin Richardson made the first ace of his career while playing the ninth hole at the Preston Golf and Country Club. Using a 50-degree gap-wedge club, he drove the ball 130 yards. The hole-in-one was witnessed by his playing partner Nick Litizzette.
The defending champion, and now current champion, of the scramble is Ryan Seamons. Ryan followed up his 56 from last year with a 57 gross this year. His 57 included a nine-under-par 27 on the back nine. Ryan finished just one stroke ahead of Conner Knowles that shot a 13-under par 58. James Carter was third with a 62.
In the net division, Lance Alder finished first with a 57.4. Brandon Harris was second with a 58.2 and Garrett Kelley was third with a 58.3. In the First Flight gross division, Braden Alder and Kyle Buttars tied with matching 63’s. Doug Sayama was third with a 64. In the net division, BJ Hess finished first with a 55. Aaron Brown was second with a 56.1, and Wiley Losee finished third with a 57.
In the Second Flight gross division, Rick Allen finished first with a 66. Chris Hess was second with a 67, and Jake Hess was third with a 68. In the net division, Farren Hunt finished first with a 57.2. Dean Bonney finished second with a 57.8 and Jordan Hodge finished third with a 58.2.
In the Third Flight gross division, Ryan Giles finished first with a 67. Nick Anderson finished second with a 70 and there was a two-way tie for third between Beau Leak and Mo Loveday with matching 71’s. In the net division, Taylor Ramsdell finished first with a 56.6. Jordan Snedaker finished second with a 58.9, and Craig Allen finished third with a 59. In the Fourth Flight gross division, Josh Anderson finished first with a 70. Max Gregory finished second with a 75 and Jolynne Price, McCoy Summers, and Mike Harris tied for third with matching 76’s. In the net division, Kyle Larson finished first with a 54.8. Heath Earley was second with a 57.2 and Barney Newton finished third with a 57.6.
Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a net Best Ball on the back nine. Dave Fryar/Vic Pearson and Mike Anderson/Steve Bergquist teams tied with matching 31’s. In the optional net, Ron Smellie, Mike Anderson, and Loyd Field all tied for low net with matching 34’s. In the optional gross, Dave Seamons finished first with a 36 followed by Ron Smellie and Loyd Field with 37’s. Skins were won by Dave Seamons, Darin Hess, Steve Bergquist, Jackson Porter, Bill Nash, and Loyd Field.
Preston Golf and Country Club’s Open League played a Four Clubs and a Putter tournament on the back nine this past week. In the First Flight gross division, Jackson Porter and Sawyer Jensen finished tied for first with 36’s. In the net division, Rick Allen was first with a 33. Ethan Pearson finished second with a 34.
In the Second Flight gross division, Kristal Call finished first with a 41. Nick Anderson and Donna Cunningham finished tied for second with 43’s. In the net division, Dean Blaisdell and Mo Loveday finished tied for first with 36’s. In the Third Flight gross division, Kim Johnson and Steve Westerberg finished tied for first with 44’s. Pam Anderson was third with a 46. In the net division, Cody Griffeth was first with a 34. Sara Kelley was second with a 37, and Wayne Marler was third with a 39. Skins were won by Jackson Porter, Stan Cahoon, Sawyer Jensen, Kristal Call, Donna Cunningham, Sara Kelley, Kim Johnson, and Cody Griffeth.