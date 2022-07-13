...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees
today and 93 to 100 degrees Wednesday. Cooling and recovery will
also be poor overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, with low
temperatures only falling to the 60s and low 70s, especially
from Craters of the Moon and Blackfoot southward.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert, Snake Plain,
and southern highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone,
Carey, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Malad, Preston, Lava
Hot Springs, McCammon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and poor overnight temperature
recovery may cause heat illnesses to occur.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Tubers and kayakers enjoy the sunshine and the high water floating down the Bear River at the Oneida Narrows while others like to climb rocks and jump into the cold water to cool down.
After the day on Friday with heavy wind, thunder, lightning, rain and hail — a day to stay inside — to go for a quiet, leisurely afternoon drive on Saturday, July 2, was paramount.
My husband and I quickly found that paddling and tubing on the Bear River at the Oneida Narrows in Idaho is a favorite way to soak up some welcome sunshine as well as cool down. Used by thousands of recreationists annually, the July 4th weekend was no exception.
The Oneida Narrows run begins below the Oneida Dam and continues through the Narrows, about 6 miles of whitewater, to a pickup point where more cars, trucks, trailers and flatbeds are stationed.
Trucks, trailers, all shapes, sizes, and colors of tubes, single or double-seaters, kayaks with paddles lined the drop-off point near the Oneida Dam in the parking lot on both sides of the road for several miles. Men, women and children were blowing up the tubes with an air pump and then carrying them to the path down to the river to fill the craft with designated travelers and launch into the fast-flowing stream.
Toddlers, 1 to 2 years old, don swimsuits and life jackets so that they can hardly walk.
Parents, grandpas and grandmas in shorts and tank tops take a turn at pumping the tubes up with one foot. A family dog stands watch with a shark fin attached on its life jacket. A passerby is asked to take a photo of the family before launch.
After a stroll over the wooden bridge to feel the cooling breeze and watch the floaters swiftly head downstream, dodging many fishermen stationed on the edge of the river, ah, I swiftly enter the car parked on a small hill in the shade of several large trees away from the drama of the preparation of launching.
To me, that’s the way to enjoy the beauty of the green, tree-covered majestic hills surrounding the Narrows landscape. I sit in my comfortable, shaded car with the windows rolled down, watching the parade of floaters with their family. I read a book while eating a variety of snacks while my husband hikes up the mountainside. I spent a leisurely, quiet afternoon after all!