Holiday home decorating contest begins Nov. 20

Chirstmas-decoration loving residents are encouraged to enter their decorated homes in the the annual holiday contest. They can do so online at http://www.idahofestivaloflights.org/decorating-contest.html
"Get your house decorated and submit your address, so we can put it on the light map," said Festival of Lights Committee chairperson, Julie Johnson.
The deadline to enter the contest is Nov. 20. Judging begins Nov. 29, and the contest's winners will be announced Dec. 16.
A Blackstone table-top grill with a grill toolkit and cover will be presented to the first-place winner. Prizes will also be presented to the second and third-place winners.