Preston's annual Festival of Lights will be held Saturday, Nov 28. Lights will be turned on at 5 p.m. and entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. on State Street. See pages 3-6 for more Holiday Magic information.
Holiday Magic
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
'We just have rumors': Officials 'can't confirm or deny' addition of Target to Logan, but WinCo is coming soon
-
Logan baby-needs retailer Stork Landing to close after 18 years
-
Parker, Jann Simpson
-
Bobcats edge Panthers, cap off undefeated season with 4A title
-
Sam Merrill taken with final pick in NBA Draft