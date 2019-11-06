The Preston Citizen and Stokes Market are sponsoring a holiday recipe contest again this year.
Participants in the contest have the chance at winning gift cards to Stokes Market for $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
To enter, bring the recipe to the Preston Citizen's offie at 1250 Industrial Park Road by 5 p.m., Nov. 20, or email it to copy@prestoncitizen.com.
Winners will be chosen at the Preston Citizen's discretion. Last year's winners were Jenessa Waldron, who entered her great grandmother's recipe for Slovenian Potica, Debbie Griffith for her orange rolls and Beverly Jones for her Christmas Fruit Cake.