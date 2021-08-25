Home country: It's nice to live in a small town because... By SLIM RANDLES Citizen editor Necia Seamons Editor Author email Aug 25, 2021 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was Thursday again. Mabel Adams asked at the desk to be sure.“Thursday all day, Mabel,” the girl said. “Don’t forget to get your hair done today. Two o’clock … right?”“Right,” Mabel said, locking the time away in her mind. “Two o’clock. On Thursday.” × Advertisement She took her purple walker and went half a block to the counter at the drug store.That nice Williams girl came over with a smile and a menu.“Tuna on toast, Mrs. Adams?”“Uh, sure. I like that.”“Hot tea?”“Yes please.”After she ate, she started down the sidewalk toward the Curl Up ‘N Dye beauty parlor. The watch pinned on her dress said one forty five. Story continues below video Mabel went over to her usual chair and sat down. Fran came over and looked at Mabel’s hair with a smile.“You still look pretty ravishing, Mabel,” she said. “Sure you want a touch-up today?”Mabel nodded.“Going to watch that movie with the girls tonight?”Movie. Tonight.“Sure,” said Mabel.It’s nice to live in a small town, because if you don’t know what you are doing, someone else does.n n nBrought to you by Home Country (the book), published by Rio Grande Press. www.riograndepress.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mabel Adams Cosmetics Food Sidewalk Smile Beauty Parlor Five Fran Walker Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today USU flight instructor, husband killed with pilot in Bountiful plane crash School bus, semi involved in crash on Main Street in Smithfield Plane crash deaths hit hard at USU Aviation program Idaho bar offering $100 bar tab to all Afghanistan campaign veterans Celebrated former Utah State gymnastics coach Ray Corn dies