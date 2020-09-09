When she was a freshman, Stena Evans, now a senior at West Side High School, was working in her family’s pasture and the next thing she knew, she was waking up from a four-hour nap. She had walked into her home, told her mother that she didn’t feel very well and laid down for a nap, but she doesn’t remember any of it.
She was experiencing a petit mal seizure — a form of epilepsy in which she would black-out for about 20 seconds. The first time it happened was while she was swimming in Bear Lake.
“To the outside person looking in, it was just like I was starring off into space,” she said. Her family doctor arranged for an EEG — a method to record electrical activity of the brain.
“Petit mal seizures usually happen in children. Because I got it as a teenager, they didn’t think it would go away,” said Evans.
Doctors tried medication to control the seizures but found Evans to be resistant to the drugs. “When it was really bad because I was drug resistant, I was having them about four times a day, every week. During good months, I was having them once or twice a day, then, down to once or twice a week, when I was on good medication,” she said.
Eventually, doctors at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City suggested laser ablation to try to correct the problem.
It was new technology that utilizes a laser to penetrate the skull and target the portion of the brain causing the seizures. With it, there’s “a pretty high percent of never having a seizure again, and if you do, you can do it again,” said Evans. “But with brain surgery, if you take out that part of the brain, you can’t take out any more,” she said.
Evans underwent the procedure on June 7, 2019.
“I haven’t had any seizures since my brain surgery,” she said. Doctors have been slowly weaning her off the medications she was on to help control the seizures and she looks forward to being completely free from them.
Like many teens, Evans had many interests that could become a future career, such as being an architect or a veterinarian, “but as I went through this and I watched the EEG tech, I thought ‘This is something I want to do. It’s more hands-on, more in action.”
Through her medical issues, she said she learned “how kind and caring people are in the medical field are. I admire all the doctors at Primary children’s hospital. I just know that’s what I want to do... to help little kids,” she said.
After she graduates in the spring, Evans plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, then hopes to attend the University of Utah to become a brain surgeon.
Earlier this summer, Evans received a letter inviting her to be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on Nov. 21-22.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. “The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal,” states a press release.
Stena’s nomination to represent WSHS based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine, was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
During the three-day Congress, Evans will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially. Focused, bright and determined students like Stena Evans are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her,” states the release.
The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance, etc.
“The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career,” states the release. “Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, MA, the academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians, medical scientists.” More information on the organization can be found at www.futuredocs.com or by calling 617-307-7425.
Evans still has no idea who nominated her to attend — community members or teachers often do — but the idea of watching a surgery, ask questions and attend classes to prepare to go into medical school is exciting, she said.
To pay the $675, she needs to attend the congress, she asked for jobs around the community, “but people were nice enough” that they donated what she needed, she said. Meanwhile, she is taking classes in medical terminology and to be a certified nurse’s assistant. Last year, anatomy and physiology were in her class schedule at West Side High.