Franklin County Medical Center administration and doctors broke ground on a new $9 million office building on Oct. 21.
“FCMC has always had great practitioners, but candidly, our facilities have not been consistent with our practitioners. We think, though, with the completion of this project, we will have facilities that will be equivalent with anybody in the valley that is our competitor. So, we are excited to get this done,” said Richard Westerberg, chairman of the FCMC Board of Trustees.
“Over the last few years, we have made significant additions to the facility. This will be the crown jewel,” he said. He recognized public officials attending the groundbreaking ceremony from Preston City and Franklin County, and thanked them for the support the municipalities have given to the hospital’s expansion.
The new building was designed by Design West Architects with input from local doctors and nurses, said Westerberg. The center will be built by contractor and construction manager Hogan Construction. Westerberg noted the “good experience” FCMC had with the company in the building of its surgical center and said that it was “good to have them back.”
Zions Bank is the lender for the project.
Westerberg said that the significant improvements made to FCMC’s equipment and instruments in recent years has given practitioners the ability to provide cutting edge services “to all of our employees and to the community in general.”
“We have done all this for a singular reason, and that is to be the provider of choice for all the citizens of Franklin County and surrounding areas,” he said.
FCMC CEO Darin Dransfield said, “with that purpose in mind, we need to be in the position to have both the practitioners and facility to provide what our community wants and deserves.”
The construction of the new medical office building is an answer to requests FCMC directors have received from patrons, he said, such as:
“Your building does look a little old and run down.”
“There are great providers and staff, but no room for everybody.”
“Clinic feels old and musty and out of sorts with the quality of care provided,” and “Please build a new facility.”
Upon completion of the new center, the hospital staff, as well as the public, will enjoy accommodating exam rooms and enough space to bring in a complete medical team of family practice and specialty providers instead of narrow hallways and cramped quarters, said Dransfield.
The new facility will also help the center “be an attraction for tomorrow’s providers,” he said. It will be a two-story, 24000 square foot building. Primary care will be housed on the first floor and specialty care and a conference room will be on the second floor, said Allyson Wadsworth of FCMC.
“Our Franklin County Medical Center hopes this medical office building will stand decades of time in token of both the support and commitment we have towards the community,” said Dransfield.
Dr. Chelsea Morrison, who began practicing in Preston in 2012, said there has been a lot of growth in the need for medical services “in a short period of time. When I started in 2012, Willow Valley wasn’t even a group practice.” The hospital combined the offices of three former Preston doctors into a clinic: Dr. Lynn Esckelseon, Dr. Mark Gibby and Dr. Jacob Curtis.
“It didn’t take long before we were out of space again,” she said.
“We are grateful for the space we had, but it is not adequate to meet our needs anymore for the need now. I speak for myself, all of the physicians and all of our Willow Valley staff, in that we are beyond excited to have a new medical office building, where we can have adequate space, where we can continue grow and add services, to provide excellent care for our community and to be able to grow and expand to meet the needs that we have in our community,” she said.
Construction on the facility will begin this week and is expected to take a year to complete.