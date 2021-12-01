In recent times it is no secret that many freedoms have slipped from our grasp. It started as an innocent and well meaning act. As “good global citizens” most of us pitched in to slow the spread. Yet, it soon became apparent that there were some people that seemed to want to keep the pandemic alive.
Bit by bit freedoms weren’t given up, they were stolen — all in the name of safety and peace. When folks started to wake up to what was happening, the government and Some businesses took matters into their own hands and used force, fear, and coercion to gain compliance.
I hoped and prayed that this wouldn’t happen in Franklin County, but yet it has come. Franklin County Medical Center’s (FCMC) administration and Board of Trustees has chosen to follow unconstitutional vaccine mandates for their employees. No doubt CMS has placed them between a rock and a hard place. But in choosing to comply they have surrendered.
FCMC, do you really think this will be your last surrender? No. Ronald Reagan said it best” “...there is only one guaranteed way you can have peace — and you can have it in the next second — surrender.
Admittedly there is a risk in any course we follow other than this, but every lesson in history tells us that the greater risk lies in appeasement, and this is the specter our well-meaning ... friends refuse to face — that their policy of accommodation is appeasement, and it gives no choice between peace and war, only between fight and surrender. If we continue to accommodate, continue to back and retreat, eventually we have to face the final demand — the ultimatum ... and someday when the time comes to deliver the ultimatum, our surrender will be voluntary because by that time we will have weakened from within spiritually, morally, and economically...”
FCMC, your surrender has endangered our community, our freedoms, and our way of life.
If we don’t say “NO” now to unconditional mandates and laws, we pass the up the opportunity for peaceful non-compliance, and the only choice we leave for our children is between slavery and war.
Patrick Henry said in 1775, “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
History has taught that once freedoms are lost the only way to regain them is war. Is that what you want for our children? Hard decisions come at a price, but I’ll pay the price now so my children can live in America — “the land of the Free, and the home of the Brave.”
David Sharp
Clifton