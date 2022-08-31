...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Claude Thiele relaxes with his foot up as he enjoys his catch.
Franklin County Medical Center’s Transitional Care Unit were treated to a fishing day on Aug. 26.
IFA furnished the tank to put the fish in, the Franklin County Fire department filled the tank with water and Black Canyon Trout Farms provided about 60 fish for residents to catch.
The residents enjoyed the fishing day so much last time that it was decided to offer the experience again. Using nets, poles or even their hands, the residents had a blast catching fish. Those who didn’t wish to participate had fun watching the others.
Later the fish were filleted by Miles and Mitch Geddis from Banida, Idaho for residents and employees who wanted to enjoy fresh trout for dinner.
”The residents have been looking forward to this fishing expedition for quite some time,” said Janis Perry. “It’s so much fun to see the look on their face when they catch a fish or just get out in the sun to be able to do something different than they usually do all day. Thursday night they had fish for dinner and really enjoyed it. We as the presidency of the legacy first branch would like to say thank you to all of those that helped in any way.”