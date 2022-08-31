Support Local Journalism

Franklin County Medical Center’s Transitional Care Unit were treated to a fishing day on Aug. 26.

IFA furnished the tank to put the fish in, the Franklin County Fire department filled the tank with water and Black Canyon Trout Farms provided about 60 fish for residents to catch.

