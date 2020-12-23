Cal and Diane Hugie won the 2020 Festival of Lights Home Decorating Contest this year. Their home is at 424 S. Oakwood Drive, in Preston. This year, their display includes singing trees. “I picked these up from Tremonton City,” said Cal, who has put music to lights for 18 years. “
“One of the songs is ‘Flu Ride,’ a parody to the Carpenter’s ‘Sleigh Ride,’ which is appropriate for this year,” he said.
The Hugie’s annual Christmas light display is one of Cal’s “guilty pleasures,” he said. “It’s a lot of work, but people enjoy it,” he said. The couple began decorating with lights while managers of the Kings Store in Preston for several years. Their interest grew from that.
Cal starts putting the music to lights back in June and July, the Diane helps to put up the lights closer to Christmas. It takes about a week and a half to do that, he said. They counted up to 14,000 lights, but then lost count.
“It’s not the lights we have, it’s the extension cords — we have almost 100 cords,” said Diane. Hugies were presented gift cards to Bomgaars, Magnolia Road, Sun Sage Floral, and Spit Shine Car Wash for their efforts. Second and third place winners of the annual contest will be printed in the next edition of The Preston Citizen.