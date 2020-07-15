Janna and the late William Wolfley are pleased to announce the sealing of their daughter Melissa to Kenneth, son of Calvin and Diane Hugie on Saturday, July 18, 2020 for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah temple. Plans had been changed due to the pandemic, but the couple was married May 9, in Hyde Park with a small family ceremony. A reception will be held in their honor from 6 to 8 p.m., following COVID-19 guidelines, in the Riverdale church at 3562 N 1600 E.
