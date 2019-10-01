Hunters, anglers and other sportsmen and women should be aware of Idaho trespass laws before they head into the field next week for the general deer hunt. Trespass laws changed in 2018, but here are some basic things to remember:
- Permission to be on private land is required.
- It’s the responsibility of the hunter/angler to know if they are on private land.
- The laws affecting how landowners must post their property changed in recent years.
- Fines have been stiffened for trespass violations.
“Trespass laws have changed, but the core philosophies have not,” said Idaho Fish and Game’s Enforcement Bureau Chief Greg Wooten. “It’s still the sportsman’s responsibility to know when they’re on private property and obtain permission to be there.”
Hunters, anglers, trappers and other people should know that land is private and they are not allowed without permission if:
The property is associated with a residence or business;
- Or cultivated;
- Or fenced or enclosed in a way that delineates the private property;
- Or unfenced and uncultivated but is posted with conspicuous “no trespassing’ signs or bright orange/ fluorescent paint at all property corners and boundaries where the property intersects navigable streams, roads, gates and rights-of-way entering the land and posted in a way that people can see the postings.
Note: if private property adjoins or is contained within public lands, the fence line adjacent to public land should be posted with “no trespassing signs” or bright orange or fluorescent paint at the corners of the fence adjoining public land and at all navigable streams, roads, gates and rights-of-way entering the private land from public land and posted in a way that people can see the postings.
People can use a variety of tools to determine whether they’re on public or private lands, including maps, GPS, software (some of which also shows private land ownership), smart phone apps, and more.
Hunters and anglers seeking permission to be on private lands should get written permission from the landowner. A permission form is available on page 2 of the 2019-20 Big Game Season and Rules booklet, at Fish and Game offices, and at any county Sheriff’s office.
Other methods of permission are still legal, but written “is the most solid permission you can have,” Wooten said.
Sportsmen and women should also beware of increased penalties for trespassing. Hunters and anglers have long faced a mandatory one-year revocation of hunting and fishing privileges if they are convicted of trespassing while engaging those activities.
Mandatory license revocation continues under the law, but there are also steep fines for repeat offenders, and for a person convicted of trespassing three times within a 10-year period, there’s a minimum $5,000 fine, one to five year license suspension, and they could be charged with a felony.
Krysta Christensen, a land owner in Franklin County, said she and her husband are happy to oblige when a hunter has the courtesy to request permission to hunt their lands, but finds that oftentimes, people fail to do so.
The Christensens run cattle on their property, and finding gates open or fences cut has been problem for them in the past. "It's good to remember that just because you can't see livestock doesn't mean its not there," she said.
"Since they changed the trespass law, and have it in the front of the proclamation, it has made a huge difference. I haven't had anyone on my place that hasn't stopped to ask," said Christensen.