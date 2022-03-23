Tessa Hyde, daughter of Jon Hyde and Kris Libby accepted and athletic scholarship to play soccer for Casper College in Casper, Wyoming under Coach Ammon Bennett.
Hyde also spoke to coaches from Spokane Community College, Iowa Western, Central Wyoming, Highline College and Peninsula College but after training with the team on a recruiting trip, Casper won out.
“She was able to train with the team and spend some time with a few girls on the team,” said her mother, Kris Libby. “She meshed well with them and the coaches right away.”
Hyde’s family has a strong sports background with cousins Reagan Hyde and Morgan Hall playing soccer at the college level.
Her father Jon Hyde was all state in football and basketball, track State Champion in the 4x100. He was named Idaho State Player of the year and played two years of football at Ricks College.
Hyde’s mother has been involved in fitness for 15 years. She is certified as a CrossFit coach and Les Mills certified instructor and has coached soccer and softball club and HS teams in speed, agility and Olympic weight lifting.
Hyde began playing soccer at the tender age of four. “She likes being part of a team and having people around her who push her physically and mentally,” said Libby. “She has always been competitive so naturally athletics brings that out.”
Hyde had some challenges to overcome to get where she is today. Perhaps the toughest was moving to a new high school as a junior. That meant a whole new set of coaches to prove herself to and learning the ins and outs of a new team as an upperclassman. Add in several injuries including surgery on her elbow and a pulled quad for most of her senior year and you have more than enough to make many give up. Instead, Hyde not only persevered but excelled.
She does not yet know what studies she will pursue in college but her 3.94 GPA shows that whatever she chooses she will do well.
In addition to her family, Hyde wants to thank Coach Paul Pitts (Layton Strikers soccer club) and Preston soccer coach Brandon Lyon.