Franklin County resident Mike Hyde recently found himself acting the part of a mobber in a new movie about Joseph Smith being filmed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I was riding with a torch in the dark with a painted face,” he said. In another scene he acted the part of a wagon driver bringing Oliver Cowdrey back to church after 10 years of being away. Simple roles, but Hyde’s foray into acting grew out of his love for horses, and the stars of the day, he said, were those horses.
Hyde raises and works a variety of draft and riding horses with his Fairview cattle business. It was from the back of a horse that was Hyde’s favorite way to help out on the family farm as a kid, he said. He is the son of Jeff and Diane Hyde of Fairview.
“He’s always had horses,” said his mother. “He loves people, too,” and enjoys organizing horse rides and inviting people to come. “If people didn’t have horses, he furnished them.”
Through his farrier, Mike was introduced to Brandice Brown — a member of a large family that provides animals for films produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Within a month of that introduction, Brown needed some well-broke, gentle horses for a scene in the new film, currently called “Coming Forth” about Joseph Smith and the bringing forth of the Book of Mormon. It is expected to come out next year, she said.
“We needed a single riding horse that was a nice, solid, darker color and not drafty looking. We have a lot of people who have horses, but we don’t have people with really safe horses. His were amazing, nice, gentle horses,” said Brown.
For example, one of the horses he brought was a younger animal, which are often known to be easily frightened. But Brown said the crew was able to work with stands, reflectors and electrical panels that were right next to the horse.
“They are moving all this stuff around and his horse never moved. He did just a wonderful job getting his horse ready,” she said. Mike also provided an older horse which as used by another actor. “We were pretty impressed with him. He was nice to work with,” she said.
Frequently working his animals and spending time with them is the key to their gentleness, said Mike. “The two we took them for the movie, I couldn’t have asked them to do any better, having people ride them that have never rode,” he said.
Hyde uses his horses to move cattle and work on the farm, but he and his family do a lot of playing around with them as well, he said. Whether it is riding or driving them, he said, “it seems like we use them two to three times a week.” Most people don’t even ride once a week, but the extra time makes a difference.
And it brings family together, he said. “Melissa (Ward) and all of her kids like to drive and ride and it’s fun because we can do it as a family,” he said.
When he was in college, Mike bought his first wagon and has since gathered a collection of them. He enjoys shopping for wagons, and has been back to Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin looking for them. Recently, he bought two wagons in Malad. “I’m a wagon hoarder,” he said.
When friend and neighbor, the late Joe Ward, began selling his collection of wagons, Mike bought one and refurbished it. “It’s my favorite,” said Mike. When Joe passed away last month, Mike contacted the Ogden mortuary that purchased Joe’s hearse and brought it back to carry Joe to the cemetery.
Recently, Mike’s girlfriend Melissa Ward launched Hyde-a-way Wagon Rides as a way to capitalize on his experience and their love of working with their animals. He credits her for building up their horse-drawn business.
“She’s as bad as I am (in regards to wanting to be around horses),” he said. She takes photos of the horse drawn wedding carriages and funeral hearses they provide on their website, and schedules new jobs. “She takes all the pictures and does all the videos. I get to do the fun part, just drive the horses,” Mike said. “During the month of December we’ll be busy. Last year we went two to three nights a week and gave wagon rides,” he said.
“It won’t pay for what we’ve got, but we’re having fun,” he said.
Last year, a family in Tremonton booked five of Mike’s wagons to take 86 family members for a ride. They have already booked for this year, too.
As for the movie business, Mike had fun and enjoyed it, but doesn’t think he’d like to do that every day.