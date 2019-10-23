ICF grant cycle provides nearly $15,000 in Franklin County

The Idaho Community Foundation’s Eastern Region Grants Panel has selected 71 nonprofit organizations in east and southeast Idaho to receive more than $237,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle.
Grant recipients are from Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Custer, Franklin, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for grants of up to $5,000 through the competitive grant cycle. The Eastern Region Grant Panel, which includes representatives from each county, meets every year to review the applications and make recommendations. The ICF Board of Directors makes the final decision about the grants.
In Franklin County, the following organizations received a total of $14,710:
Franklin County Reading Association — $3,000 to purchase books to be given to students in developmental preschool, Head Start, Title 1 and all special needs classes in both school districts and help the alternative high school.
Larsen-Sant Public Library — $2,500 to purchase materials that will expand and grow the STEAM experiences to be offered to youth through library programs and take-home kits.
Sixth Judicial District CASA Program — $4,210 to serve children with an open child protection case in Franklin County.
West Side School District #202 Education Foundation Inc — $5,000 to purchase a software program that provides over audiobooks to support comprehension, fluency, adequate access, auditory processing, visual processing and motivation for all K-12 West Side students.