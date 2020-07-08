The Folk and Traditional Arts Program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the Bear River Heritage Area is collaborating to bring Utah State University folklore graduate student Jack Daly to five counties in southeastern Idaho. Daly will conduct a survey of local traditions, folklife, and heritage businesses and sites during the month of July. The counties covered in the folklife survey are Franklin, Bear Lake, Caribou, Oneida, and parts of Bannock.
The purpose of the project is threefold: to document the diverse cultural traditions throughout the five-county area; to increase Idaho representation in the Bear River Heritage Area project; and to cultivate participation in public programming offered through the Folk and Traditional Arts Program such as the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program, the Mexican Music Project, professional development opportunities for tradition bearers, performances at festivals, and folk art exhibits, among others.
With a background in history, anthropology, and folklore, Daly comes well-qualified to conduct the research. He is also adept at conversational Spanish. With this work, he will add valuable experience to his resume, and help the region document its cultural heritage.
Touring the region by car and reading the newspaper are some ways Daly will take note of important sites of the region. He may also contact local business owners, arts and music practitioners, local city offices, libraries, churches, and community centers. He will discover much more through word of mouth, so if you know of a tradition in your family, a heritage site or experience, a local business, a local Latino tradition, musicians, or other artists, please contact:
Steven Hatcher, Idaho Commission on the Arts, (208) 830-0239, steven.hatcher@arts.idaho.gov or Lisa Duskin-Goede, Bear River Heritage Area, lisad@brag.utah.gov (435) 757-5420
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is the official state agency for the support and development of the arts in Idaho. The Commission promotes excellence, education in the arts, access to the arts, and community investment in the arts. Its professional staff administers and develops the programs and services of the agency, assists grant applicants, and provides technical assistance.