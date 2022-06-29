Franklin City, Idaho, residents, out-of-state visitors and family reunions gathered on June 23-25 for the three-day celebration of the 162th year of the first and oldest permanent settlement in Idaho.
Keeping with the traditions of the Idaho Days’ past, events that have become staples of a very full, fun-packed weekend all in one town included the Miss Idaho Days Pageant, a parade, color run, boxcar race, bounce houses, water slide, live stage entertainment, softball tournament, auction, Movie in the Park, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and Lighting of 1860 on Little Mountain, all ending with a live concert and new and spectacular display of fireworks.
Idaho Days Co-Chairmen, Mayor John Packer and his wife, Barbara, have been supporters of the celebration for many years. John was born and raised in Franklin and has fond memories of those days. After moving away for a time, the Packers returned to the celebration many years and then moved back to Franklin eight years ago, now living in his mother’s house.
“I want to go back to the old days’ celebrations that I remember,” said John. “Families plan their reunions around this time and come here for their family reunions.”
Barbara added: “The main thing we want to see is to get back to what Idaho Days used to be with the old-time games instead of the commercial games that children now play.”
The activities started on Thursday with the Color Run for ages 2-11, and the Box Car Race. “Sing Two” was the movie shown in the park, sponsored by M. Smith Trucking, Stuart Trucking & J. Smith Trucking. The softball tournament also started. The hamburger stand was manned by the Franklin Lions Club.
On Friday and Saturday visitors toured the town’s historic buildings, including the Relic Hall, the Hatch house, Doney home, Co-Op building, the old town hall and jail. There were also 38 vendors set up under the shade of the ash and pine trees for food, face painting, jewelry, baked goods, artwork and more.
One of the vendors, Andrea and Joel Weaver of Preston, had a baked goods booth. This was the first Idaho Days for their family.
“I love the connecting with the community,” said Andrea.
Joel added: “I enjoy meeting and chatting with the people here and getting to know them better. I really like the Idaho Days concept of bringing the community together.”
On Saturday morning, the Franklin City Park residents gathered for the flag-raising ceremony led by National Guard Lt. Col. Eric Sharp, assisted by Alvin Sharp from Franklin. An air horn blasted announcing the start of Fun Run consisting of 1K, 5K, and 10K races , followed by a community breakfast hosted by the Franklin Elks Lodge serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage, bacon, fruit juice, and milk.
The parade featured a variety of entries with floats, dance groups, and a family with parents pulling a handcart with children and grandchildren riding in it. Trucks and cars advertising their businesses went down 3rd East onto Main Street throwing candy, toilet paper, water, and handing out coupons to people on the street.
Sherrie and Doug Rallison have lived in Franklin for over 30 years and enjoy coming to Idaho Days.
“Idaho Days is so very well-organized and this year is even better. People like to come visit this event to visit the town and the people that they haven’t seen for a while,” expressed Sherrie. “In fact, we get together on this day with our six children with our 10 grandchildren, some of which who still live here with others who come back.”
The spelling bee under the direction of Lacey Hansen reported that there were about 40 youth who competed in Grades 1-8 with three top winners in each grade awarded cash prizes. Lacey was pleased with so many who participated and would like to thank the Miss Idaho Days Royalty, friends for assisting with the spelling bee, and sponsors J.J. Screeding, Alpine Orthopedic, and Hal and Jeanne Smith.
A variety of entertainment was held on the stage next to the city office building throughout the morning. Youth like Traigen Porter, 8 years old, grandson of Debbie and Doug Porter, sang accompanying himself on the guitar; and adults Jack, who wrote a song about summer singing and playing the guitar, and the Miss Idaho Days Royalty performed their talent routines.
The frog-jumping contest was held but due to a lack of live frogs this year, Karen Lowe improvised by substituting colorful plastic frogs that the contestants lined up and hopped their frogs to see who landed the furthest distance away. Prizes were awarded to the single time jump for 1st: Patton, 2nd: Anna, 3rd: Logan. For the relay team entries went to: 1st: Kingsley, 2nd: Ellie, and 3rd: Victoria.
There were bounce houses, a water slide, and a new cool-down activity this year that quickly became very popular was the foam machine set up by JE Party Rental from North Logan owned by Jeff and Erin Weis.
One of the unique booths was by the Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah Pioneers holding a raffle for a quilt.
“During Idaho Days we brought in about $300 in sales and raffle tickets to help purchase and seal the markers for the graves for those buried here,” said Patsy Shipley, DUP Captain, who can be contacted to continue buying a raffle ticket.
Congratulations to the softball tournament winners, the Bucks and the Browns.
The Lions Club dinner is always looked forward to with chicken breast, Dutch oven potatoes, green beans, homemade root beer, rolls and ice cream.
The well-attended auction manned by Marty Mickelson and Nicole Nielson was a success again this year.
Alice Haworth Robinson was born and raised in Franklin. Her parents were Horace and Ruby Haworth. Alice and her husband now live in Dayton and attends Idaho Days every year.
“I feel like I came home as I’m seeing a few people I knew when I lived here,” said Alice.
The evening ended with a spectacular fireworks show by Jared Jensen of Acme Fireworks from Cub River. There were a lot of new and different routines acknowledged by the many “oohs” and “ahs” heard from the audience.
A concert by Bryce Wood and the Wood Live Music was back by popular demand. Troy Hobbs sang the National Anthem.
“I’m in a different position this year for Idaho Days as the mayor making sure everything ran smoothly attending to repairs and cleaning detail. I felt everything was awesome!” commented Packer after the three days’ events. “The fireworks were especially very awesome! Barbara and I enjoyed it all, too.”
The traditional lighting of the year Franklin was settled, 1860, situated on the top of Little Mountain reminded visitors what Idaho Days is all about as they ventured homeward.