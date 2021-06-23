The City of Franklin is hosting its annual Idaho Days Celebration June 24-26, after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The celebration of Franklin being the oldest continuously inhabited town in Idaho will begin Thursday, June 24, at 5 p.m., with a softball tournament and concessions in the city park.
At 7 p.m., a color-run will be held for youth ages 18 and younger. Participants should wear a white t-shirt.
A community Box/Car Annapolis will be held at 7:30 p.m. Persons of any age are welcome to build their own box car and bring three people for a pit crew to race.
The 1860 on Little Mountain will be lit at 9 p.m.
At dark, a movie will be shown in the park.
On Friday evening, the softball tournament will continue at 5 p.m., complete with concessions.
The Idaho Days Scholarship Pageant will be held at Worm Creek Opera House at 5:30 p.m.
The 1860 on Little Mountain will again be lit at 9 p.m.
The celebrations will culminate with a full Saturday of events. A flag raising ceremony and historical presentation will be held at 7 a.m., as will the Preston Elks Club breakfast and a 1K/5K/10K Fun Run, which starts at the park.
Vendors will open their booths in the park at 8 a.m.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m., the historical buildings will open.
There will be free entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as kids games and concessions.
A frozen T-Shirt contest will e held at 2 p.m., with a cool down from the Franklin County Fire Department at 3 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m. will be a spelling bee for seventh graders at the Franklin Stake Center’s South Doors.
The Franklin Lions club will serve a Dutch oven and chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m. in the park.
An auction to benefit Idaho Days will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Mason Jarr will perform live at 8:30 pm.
The 1860 on Little mountain will be lighted at 9 p.m., followed at 9:50 p.m. by Rebekah Hobb’s rendering of the national anthem.
Fireworks by ACME Fireworks will culminate the celebration at 10 p.m.