The traditional Idaho Days celebration is returning to Franklin as a three-day family event in June, following a yearlong hiatus.
Festivities will begin about 4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 24, with the start of a two-day softball tournament. Nine-player teams of family members and friends, 14 and older, will play at Franklin City Park on E. Main Street. The first day’s activities also will include a children’s box-car race, an all-ages color run along Main Street and a movie-in-the-park showing about sundown.
Softball games will continue Friday afternoon, June 25, and a hamburger stand will open in the evening. To register for the softball tournament, call Chance and Rachel Randle at (208) 851-0034.
A scholarship pageant also will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, east of City Hall. The pageant’s theme is “Honor the Past, Celebrate the Present, Embrace the Future.” Young women age 16 to 19 years old, who are residents of Franklin, will qualify for $100 participation awards and be competing for $500, $350 and $200 finalist scholarships.
The numerous activities scheduled Saturday, June 26, are to include a veterans’ flag-raising ceremony, a 7 a.m. free-to-enter 5k/10k family fun run, breakfast available from the Preston Elks Lodge, a 10 a.m. parade, food and accessory vendors in the park until 4 p.m., access to historic buildings, a children’s sand dig for small items, traditional pioneer games and activities, a spelling bee at 3:30 p.m. and a car show.
The Franklin Lions Club will sell an Idaho Days dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. A lively auction of desirable items will be held, live music will be performed by regional favorite, Mason Jarr, and a celebration-ending fireworks display will be accompanied by stirring recorded music.
Sponsors of the event include the City of Franklin and Franklin Lions Club. Franklin’s annual celebration of its founding was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Until last year, the community’s 1860 birth had been celebrated yearly since 1910.
For information about vendor opportunities, email Idaho Days Chairperson Nicole Nielson at franklinbooths@gmail.com.