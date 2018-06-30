About sixteen racers between the ages of 5 and 12 lined up Thursday afternoon, to listen to instructions from McKay Dunn for Idaho Days Box Annapolis, a new activity for the 2018 Idaho Days in Franklin.
“Begin your run at the start line, run to the pit stop where your pit crew will take your helmet off, wash your windshield (spray water on face and use wipers to clean), change flat tires (remove shoes and socks), put new tires on (put shoes and shoes back on), add fuel (eat a saltine cracker and drink water), put Helmet back on, get in your car and go finish the race,” outlined Dunn.
The racers were good sports in following the instructions as well as had a good time finishing the race with a smile on their face. Racers also ran a couple of laps around as a group of mixed ages after the official race just for fun.
Dunn was asked to oversee the Box Annapolis since he has been in charge of a similar activity for the Cub Scouts for several years. “Although I never did a box car race like this when I was a kid, I do it because I enjoy watching the kids do it. Besides that, I'm still “eight” years old,” Dunn admitted with a laugh.
Still on the agenda for Idaho Days today (Saturday, June 30), is entertainment ountil 5:45 p.m. such as Click 'N Time Cloggers & Smooth Swayers; Encore Dance Academy and Cheer Force All-Stars; Cache Valley Ballroom; Dynamics Studio; Idaho Days Pageant Contestants; Cathy Kirkbride, Country Music Singer; Wild West Show; and Studio 220.
A Dutch Oven Dinner with Dutch oven potatoes, pork cube steak, cole slaw, homemade root beer and dessert, is hosted by the Franklin Lion's Club will be available at 5 p.m. for $10/$45 for 5 people. There will be a benefit auction, Wood Live Music with Tate and Taylee Porter and fire works by Acme Fireworks at 10 p.m.