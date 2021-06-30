“Spectacular! Historical! Practically perfect in every way!”
Those are some of the sentiments heard regarding Idaho Days 2021, which was immensely enjoyed by the crows who gathered in Franklin for the traditional celebration. From beginning to end, chairman Nicole Nielson packed in the festivities delighting young and old with down-home Franklin hospitality and entertainment Thursday through Saturday, June 24-26.
Six-year-old Norah Harrison and her family from Atlanta, Georgia, raced to join the Color Run on Thursday evening, followed by the Box Car Annapolis, where her older brother, Will, sprayed ‘windshield’ faces with water in the ‘pit’. Getting a cracker at the pit stop was fun for Norah. “My kids had a wonderful time, and it was so great to see all of the kids have so much fun together,” said their dad, Blake Harrison. As darkness settled in, “The Croods 2” lit up the big screen on Franklin’s city building’s outdoor stage.
Softball tournaments began events Thursday and Friday evening accompanied by a savory hot dog stand. The Idaho Days Scholarship Pageant moved to the Worm Creek Opera House Friday evening with Masters of Ceremonies Matt Rallison and 2019 reigning Miss Idaho Days, Brianna Jeppson. A variety of entertainment from Celtic harp playing to whip cracking and cow jokes highlighted the evening under the direction of Kristina Crosland and Lacey Hansen. A new category entitled “Be Your Best Self” was awarded to Rylee Morrison. The contestants voted Baylee Cole to receive their own Spirit of Idaho award. Jenna Veselka was chosen Miss Idaho Days, Sarah Crosgrove was first attendant, and Baylee Cole second attendant. Cash prizes were awarded to all the participants.
The park filled up early Saturday morning in preparation for the Flag Ceremony, Fun Run, and Breakfast in the Park beginning at 7 a.m. Max and Glenda Excell opened a booth-full of books for sale from the Larson-Sant Library in Preston, and those yummy cookies and treats were available from the hospital staff. Pam Ballard displayed fancy deco-mesh wreaths she creates in her Hyrum home. Shortly after the booths popped up, the main city block was packed with vehicles and camp chairs in anticipation of the parade. Pam and Heather Twiss enjoyed it from the comfort of their driveway, and commented on the Preston High band, the mini-cheerleaders, and the old cars.
But they were most impressed with the respect displayed for the flag. Pam mentioned that as the Cub Scouts with our nation’s colors rounded her corner, the entire block stood and saluted its presence. Their driveway was shared by the Beutler family from Dayton, whose kids munched on candy treasures, and were impressed by the horses, the antique fire truck, and the John Deere tractor.
Amber Stuart is a junior class officer for next year at PHS, and walked with about 15 other Executive Student Council members before she prepared for the ballroom dance performance later in the day. Meanwhile, next to Franklin’s historical jail, Lindsey Nielson was drilling, “five, six, seven, and...” as more than 25 of her Encore dancers practiced for their part in the program. New-comers Chris and Valerie Nicholson didn’t know their home on Second East would have a front row seat to everything. “We had no idea this would be such a big deal,” Chris exclaimed. Energy and excitement carried into the afternoon with long lines at the Mexican food truck, the face painting tent, and the bathrooms.
Generous donations helped cover costs for the event, as well as items for the auction. And against a backdrop of a bright “1860” on Little Mountain, the grand three-day celebration ended with a fireworks display painting the night sky.