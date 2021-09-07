Idaho DMV issues alert on scam Necia Seamons Necia Seamons Editor Author email Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A text message phishing scam stating the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is providing refund payments is circulating. This is taking place in other states as well.“The DMV does not communicate via text messaging,” said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. "Delete this message to protect your personal information should you receive it.” Idahoans who have submitted personal information should visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website for information on how to protect your identity and file an identity theft claim. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dmv Information Internet Law Database Telecommunications Website Payment Refund Scam Text Message Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today UDOT grants Logan $4.1 million for pedestrian underpass Photos: Low water exposes corroded cars in Hyrum Pocatello police find several bodies, several fetuses at Downard Funeral Home as investigation deepens Pocatello funeral home closed as police investigate 'suspicious circumstances' Motorcyclist killed in Logan Canyon accident