Idaho gas prices are on the rise, but drivers here continue to pay less than many of their counterparts nationwide.

According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.44 per gallon, which is a nickel more than a week ago, but the same price as a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.51 per gallon, which is nine cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. Today, Idaho ranks 21st in the country for most expensive fuel.


