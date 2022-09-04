Support Local Journalism

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little last Wednesday declared Wednesday, Aug. 31, as Overdose Awareness Day.

The Republican governor issued the proclamation as the state ramps up efforts to stem the flow of illegal fentanyl that has led to increased overdose deaths.

