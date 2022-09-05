Special Session Idaho

The Idaho House of Representatives meet for a special session at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The session of the Legislature, called by Republican Gov. Brad Little, was convened to consider a massive income tax cut and education spending bill made possible by a $2 billion projected budget surplus.

 AP Photo/Keith Ridler

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little last Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus.

The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special session, passing the House 55-15 and the Senate 34-1.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you