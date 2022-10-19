Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to get into the holiday spirit and put their best work on display with the Idaho State Department of Education’s 2022 Holiday Card Contest.
A winning entry from each grade level will be selected for publication on the State Department of Education website. From these entries, one overall winner will be selected for use on the department’s official holiday card. The winning artist will also receive cards for their own personal use.
“I can’t overstate how much fun this contest is for our amazing, creative Idaho artists and for myself and my colleagues at the SDE,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “It’s such a privilege looking through these entries, and I’m sure it’s going to be difficult again this year to choose winners from so many incredibly talented artists.”
Artwork must be submitted or postmarked by Friday, November 11. Digital submissions are permitted, but the original artwork must be hand drawn. The form for digital submissions can be found here. Mail entries should be sent to:
Idaho State Department of Education
Holiday Card Contest
attn. Taylor Baggerly
P.O. Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720-0027
Drawings should measure 11” x 8.5” in landscape format and should reflect holiday or winter scenes. They cannot include copyrighted images such as Garfield the Cat, Bugs Bunny or Disney characters. Drawings should be labeled on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, district and teacher’s name.
Students can create their entries using watercolors, colored paper, markers, crayons or a combination thereof and can use as many colors as they want. They are encouraged to completely fill the page and to keep the design simple and the colors bold. Pencil drawings and fabric designs are not suitable for our printing process and cannot be selected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.