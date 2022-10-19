holiday card contest

Last year’s winning SDE holiday card art by Oliver Hedrick, a fifth grader at Siena Elementary School in Meridian.

Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to get into the holiday spirit and put their best work on display with the Idaho State Department of Education’s 2022 Holiday Card Contest.

A winning entry from each grade level will be selected for publication on the State Department of Education website. From these entries, one overall winner will be selected for use on the department’s official holiday card. The winning artist will also receive cards for their own personal use.

