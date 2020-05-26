Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, in compliance with an order issued by Judge Winmill (US Courts, Idaho District), sent the following letter to county clerks this evening outlining the details of the extension granted by the court earlier today. Attached is the proper form for requesting a ballot. Please ignore the stated due date on the form as the judge extended the deadline to May 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. local time in each county. Resources are additionally available on county websites and ballot request forms can be dropped off at county elections offices.
top story
Idaho May 19 Primary Absentee Ballot Request Deadline extended to May 26, 8 p.m.
Necia Seamons
Editor
