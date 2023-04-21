...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT EXTENDED UNTIL 3 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in fields, as well as low-lying and poor
drainage areas. Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few
back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1051 AM MDT, local law enforcement and emergency
management personnel reported that minor flooding due to
snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in Preston
and in other locations across the county. Many fields have
standing water, creeks and streams are running high, and a
few back roads are affected.
- Cooler temperatures have helped to slow melting and runoff,
but minor flooding is expected to continue. Warmer
temperatures this coming weekend may increase melting and
runoff once again.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emigration Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
on ridge tops and elevations above passes, and 2 to 5 inches
below. Winds gusting to around 30 MPH.
* WHERE...South Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon
Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Blackfoot
Mountains, Caribou Range, and Big Hole Mountains, including
Malad and Pine Creek Passes.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Idaho has a new driver’s license design. The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the new cards on April 12. All new cards, renewals, and replacements will have the new design.
“The new license showcases some of Idaho’s best features,” said DMV administrator Lisa McClellan. “Idaho’s state bird, the mountain bluebird, is featured prominently. Idahoans will also notice the Sawtooth Mountains and the Idaho Statehouse.”
The Idaho DMV is releasing a new card to keep up with evolving technology and prevent counterfeiters. It is standard practice to update license designs and security features periodically. The last time Idaho changed its license was in 2016.
Licenses with the old design will remain valid until the expiration date that is printed on the card. You don’t need to do anything until it is time to renew your license. Then you can renew online, if eligible, at dmv.idaho.gov or at a local DMV. The fee you pay for a license will not change when the new design goes live.
The new design will appear not just on driver’s licenses but on other state-issued cards as well, including identification cards, instruction permits, and concealed weapons cards. For more information, check out the “Frequently Asked Questions” on our website.
DMV.idaho.gov is a one-stop-shop for everything DMV. There are over a dozen transactions that can be completed online, everything from a change of address to registration and driver’s license renewals. Skip the Trip, save time, and go online to DMV.idaho.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.