Idaho’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) implemented new income guidelines effective July 1, 2022, that raise household income eligibility limits to help offset cost of living increases. This review and adjustment happens annually.

To be eligible for the WIC program, an individual must be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman, a woman who has recently been pregnant, or an infant or child younger than 5 years old. In addition, the individual must live in Idaho, have a need that can be helped by WIC foods and nutrition counseling, and have a low-to-moderate income.

