I suspected the bull gun-guy story at the rodeo Thursday would go national and it has at this writing. But not the gun guy. With mock consternation I told Necia Seamons she needs to put that gun guy shot above the fold this week and to punch up the details. It’s 50 times bigger than the rodeo news itself. She didn’t think so, really?
She refused punching up the details citing journalistic integrity which disproves, there is no honor among thieves. I threatened, "If you don’t punch it up I’m going to the journalistic board telling them to not let you take their journalism sacrament for six weeks,!" More laughter.
Ok then, I will. Seeing the photos when the news first broke, my first thought was someone needs to start an advocacy group for bulls wearing diapers. Three fascinating videos surfaced a bit later that show the incident. Even later someone noticed the white hat cowboy with his glock pointed at the bull's head. Wow!
If I were writing the article, I’d describe the incident thus: "The bull (named Tupac) ran to the fence barrier. Thinking he could jump it, he took on the test, almost taking two to the chest. My eye witness said the 60-70 year old cable caught the bull just above the snotstrills slingshotting the bull back down into the arena. But not before the cable stretched out of its clamps (I assume). Afterwards, those in the vicinity were seen pulling out their shirt tails to cover the wet stains on their Wranglers. Some mopped up with their rodeo burger napkins. Some hoped the existing arena aromas would mask any new aromas. The four liberals up on row four with their "gun free zone" signs sheepishly lowered then dropped them below. That’s my take editor. Back to you.