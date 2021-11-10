IFA is once again teaming up with Purina, Hill’s Science Diet and Victor to help out some furry friends in the communities it serves by donating livestock feed and pet food to local animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries.
The drive will run Nov. 1–13 at all 23 IFA Country Stores locations. Local donations will go to the Cache Humane Society, said Simeon Moedl at the Preston IFA.
There are a couple of different options for people to donate:
Pick up any 40–50 lb. bag of livestock feed or pet food at a local IFA Country Store during the food drive. For every 10 bags sold, IFA will donate one bag of food/feed to a local shelter/rescue partner up to one month supply per partner.
Ask your cashier to add a $1, $5, $10 donation (or another amount) to your purchase.
At the end of the food drive, IFA Country Stores will donate livestock feed and/or pet food to each of its local nonprofit partners. Total donations will depend on the number of bags sold and the total dollar amount donated by customers (all monetary donations will go towards additional bags of food). Last year, IFA donated over 100,000 pounds of food to local animal shelters.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of our community in helping make last’s years food drive so successful, and we are hoping that we can provide food for even more of our furry friends this year,” said Martha Page, Pet Category Manager, IFA. ”Our animal nonprofit partners take care of more than 3,000 animals, and the contributions from our communities will help to make sure these animals are well fed.”
“We are thrilled that IFA is once again holding its animal food drive,” said Kierstan Munford, executive director, South Utah Valley Animal Shelter (SUVAS). “The donation of pet food that we received last year was truly amazing! SUVAS depends completely on donated food to feed our shelter animals, and last year our shelves were getting pretty bare. The generosity of IFA and its customers has fed our animals for the year, and we are so grateful to know that these animals are getting quality feed which helps them to stay healthy and find great adoptive homes!”
Intermountain Farmers Association was established as a farmer’s co-op in 1923, in Gunnison, Utah to provide services to the agricultural community, and has grown to offer a large array of products and expertise to not only help farmers and ranchers, but home owners, gardening enthusiasts and animal lovers, to grow the things they love.