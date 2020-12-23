Drafted into the Army in December of 1943, Devon Warrick, Preston-born son to John and Nathel Warrick, reported to the call. He was leaving behind his employ driving Greyhound Bus, his wife Gwen Lowe Warrick and two baby daughters, KonaDee and LuAnne. From their basement Burley apartment, they would weather the storms of war over the next two years.
Two years later, on April 1, 1945, the first landing of American troops on the island of Okinawa, Devon wrote: “It was Easter morning aboard ship at 5 a.m. we were awakened... At 7 a.m. we were ordered over the side...As we climbed down that ladder, it was such a beautiful morning. I kept thinking, God doesn’t want me to do this! But I was in the Army. I had to follow orders.”
The horrors of battle took a very heavy, sad toll on the American soldiers. Eighty two days of fighting the Japanese forces as first machine gunner with the 7th Division, Devon was wounded twice and lost 51 pounds to a lightweight 124 pounds.
Because of what he saw, Devon wrote: “What a horrible thing war is! So many young men losing their lives. I was 26 years old and the rest of the soldiers called me “Dad” because they were either in their teens of early twenties.”
In the end the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Within a week the Japanese had surrendered. “What a celebration there was in the lines. Shouting, dancing, shooting guns, throwing grenades. I crawled into a foxhole. I had made it through the war minus 51 pounds, a piece of shrapnel in my leg and a broken hand; I wasn’t going to get shot during the celebration!”
Four months after the end of the war, on Nov. 10, 1945, we were shipped out on another cattle boat to come home. On Dec. 16, 1945, we unloaded at Fort Lawton, Washington to be discharged. They wanted to operate on my leg and remove the shrapnel, but I told them I would have it removed later. At last, they decided to let me go.
I hurried off to Seattle to catch a train home. I stood up all the way, but I wasn’t the only one. At last we got to Minidoka where I had to get off in the middle of nowhere and it was dark besides. I hit it lucky, as there was another soldier and his folks... They gave me a ride over to Burley, along with my duffle bag which weighed almost as much as I did. I walked across Burley to our home.
“It was about 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, 1945, when I walked down those basement stairs to where Gwen and the girls were.”
Five years old at the time, KonaDee remembers it this way: “Mom was sewing on her treadle Singer sewing machine. She was listening to a new song on the radio “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” on The Gene Autry Melody Ranch radio show Dec. 23, 1945. Gwen casually made the remark that the only way her Daddy would be home for Christmas would be in his dreams because there was no way he would make it home for Christmas in two days.
As she made the statement to KonaDee, the front door opened and there stood tired, dreary looking Devon. Gwen likely jumped over the sewing machine to get into his arms. She asked Devon why he didn’t call her to pick him up? He said, “I was afraid you would wreck the car! (It was a new “Studebaker coup” when he left for the draft.)
Three year old LuAnne just said hello, not knowing it was her daddy home from war. “My baby doesn’t even know me!” said Devon. When LuAnne knew it was her daddy, home from war, she cried for three hours.
“It was a miracle I made it through that horrible war. I had returned!” wrote Devon.