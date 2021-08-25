Support Local Journalism

Justin Parkinson has been named a new urologist at Franklin County Medical Center. An open house will beheld Aug. 25, from 1-3 p.m. at the FCMC Lobby.

Kevin Payne finished an internship with CASE IH New Holland Agriculture in Racine, Wisconsin.

Jan Seamons retired from a 38-year career working in the public works department at Preston City.

