...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
&&
After 88 legislative days, the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature adjourned sine die on April 7. As a freshman in the Idaho House of Representatives, I have nothing to compare it to, but many of the long-time legislative watchers have told me it was the most contentious, frustrating session they can remember. Over 2,000 routing slips were created, resulting in more than 600 bills, resolutions and memorials, over 350 of which made it to the governor’s desk. I serve on the Revenue and Taxation, Commerce and H/R, and Local Government committees.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
My personal favorite is H89, which I personally drafted. I was a bit surprised how long it took to get the wording of H89 just right to solve the problem Pocatello had last summer when the resignation of three members of the City Council resulted in the lack of a quorum and unable to conduct city business. I spent a lot of time talking with other representatives who have also served on city councils across the state to make sure the solution I drafted would fit every council and as many situations as we could imagine. In the end, it was a very simple solution to a problem I hope no one ever needs to solve.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
My disappointments were in bills designed to solve one particular situation for only one jurisdiction. Those are called carve-outs because they take existing code and create an exception that carves out a solution that really won’t fit anywhere else in the state. I debated hotly against those and intend to continue to do so next session.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
With the 2023 session just ended, I have not defined an agenda for 2024 but hope constituents will come forward with problems that need solved at the state level. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.
