Rick Cheatum

Cheatum

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After 88 legislative days, the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature adjourned sine die on April 7. As a freshman in the Idaho House of Representatives, I have nothing to compare it to, but many of the long-time legislative watchers have told me it was the most contentious, frustrating session they can remember. Over 2,000 routing slips were created, resulting in more than 600 bills, resolutions and memorials, over 350 of which made it to the governor’s desk. I serve on the Revenue and Taxation, Commerce and H/R, and Local Government committees.

1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.