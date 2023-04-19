Jim Guthrie ISJ

1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?

For me, it was S 1120 which made a significant change to liquor by the drink license laws in Idaho. Because of the quota system and due to the fact they are limited in number, these quota licenses have become a feeding ground for speculators driving the value to more than $300,000. There is no other license procured from the state that can be sold, let alone for that kind of profit. This legislation will end that and preserve those licenses for those business owners who truly want to be in the restaurant, hotel, nightclub or bar business.


