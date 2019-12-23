The air quality advisory has been extended for Franklin County. Air Quality is currently in the MODERATE category. The high pressure system over the area has weakened of the Idaho side of the Cache valley but remains firmly in place on the Utah side as of this morning. The storm system moving into the area this afternoon will continue to improve air quality although it remains to see seen by how quickly and how much.
The forecast calls for considerable cloudiness and a flurry of snow today, Monday, Dec. 23. One to three inches of snow are expected on Dec. 24, and a few snow showers on Christmas day, and Thursday, Dec. 26.