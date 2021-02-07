Human indexers are unable to keep up with the number of available historic records that are ready to index," said Gayle Porter, one of the directors of the Preston Family Search Library, located on the northwest corner of the Preston South Stake Center on First South in Preston.
As of Oct. 2020, Ancestry.com had 3,866 searchable collections containing over 24 billion records of individual people. Family Search states that it currently has 5.7 billion digital images, which average eight names a piece - that's 45.6 billion people. They have another 8.3 billion names in their historical records.
"Searchable records mean records that are available because of indexers," said Porter.
To help individuals with that search, computer assisted indexing, automated, or AI - artificial intelligence (OCR optical character recognition) is being tried in a synergistic manner between between computer and human indexer. "Synergy is the interaction or cooperation of two or more entities to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects. This new technology is not going to replace humans but promote faster indexing and contributions," said Porter. "There is still an enormous need for human indexers. Indexing is easy, fun, and relaxing... (it) is a hope for those who are lost," she said.
Interested persons can learn more about indexing by contacting the Preston Idaho Family History Center, prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com, or 208-852-0599.