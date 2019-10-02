The Indians travel to Pocatello for the Bob Conley Invite on Thursday, Oct. 3. It will be a great run through before district and state competitions, since those meets will be held on the same course this year.
Preston did a great job at the Cache Box on Sept. 27, in Wellsville. The boys won the meet and the girls finished third.
Despite not being fully healthy, the Indian boys' 31 points earned them a first place trophy. Ridgeline was second with 51 points and Box Elder was third with 119.
Sam Jeppsen finished second overall, individually, with a time of 16:41. Edison Leffler and brother Dawson Leffler finished fourth and fifth with times of 16:49, pushing just ahead of Mountain Crest’s Spencer O’Very at the line. Josh Harrison was ninth (16:56), Garrett Hale 11th(17:06), Riley Reid 16th (17:22), and Reynger Davidsavor 24th (17:41).
"The boys ran great today," said Coach Tyler Jones. "It was good to see a couple of them step up. Dawson Leffler had a huge break-through today, and Josh Harrison had a season best performance. Our pack time was 24 seconds which is really good. We have a couple of guys and girls who are still battling injuries but they are really looking good right now."
The Lady Indians took third place with 92 points. Ridgeline second with 48, and Bear River first with 42. Andie Bell finished second overall with a time of 19:39. Alyssa Crowther was 22nd (21:55), Paige Shumway 23rd (21:56), Mckinley Scott 24th (21:58), Rachel Lee 25th (21:59), Emma Johnson 27th (22:10),and Harley Larson 28th (22:24).
"The girls continue to improve," Jones said. "Each week their times are getting better and they are really improving. Our second through 7th runners were 29 seconds apart which is really good. Both boys and girls teams had a great race. It's always fun to run against the Cache Valley schools and see them do so well against such good competition."
In the JV girls race Mickayla Robertson finished first overall with a time of 21:35. Summer Roberts was fourth with a time of 22:06. The top JV boy was Wyatt Crowther with a time of 18:52.
The junior high teams raced at the Pirate Challenge in Dayton, on Sept. 26. The girls were first with 20 points, and Malad second with 58. Angelie Scott finished second overall (10:09), Elly Jeppsen third (10:29), Maren Leffler fourth (10:31), Myah Atchley fifth (10:40), Oakley Reid sixth (10:47), Teneley Kirkbride eighth (10:47), Audrey Moore ninth (11:07), and Ashely Scott 10th (11:09).
The boys also took first with 29 points. West Side was second with 62 points. Luke Visser was first overall (8:51), Druw Jones second (8:56), Jake Schumann fifth (9:47), Rhett Schumann 10th (10:21), Matt Crosgrove 11th (10:27), and Tavin Rigby 13th (10:28).