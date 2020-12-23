After competing in the Beetdigger Classic where the Lady Indians won two of their three games, Preston traveled to Highland on Dec. 22, and closeout 2020 playing Logan on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Preston won their first game of the tournament on Dec. 17, against American Fork, 34-25. The Lady Indians jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter giving them a great start but the Cavemen nearly tied it up in the second, outscoring Preston 10-5. The Indians took a narrow 17-15 lead to the locker room.
In the third quarter Preston regained their momentum while shutting down American Fork. They mirrored the second quarter scoring 10 points to the Cavemen’s five and held on to win it in the fourth.
Kylie Larsen led the team with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Hailey Meek added 11 points, Sydnee Marlow four and Mickayla Robertson three points and four steals.
In their next game against Jordan, Utah, on Dec. 18, the Indians kept the game close with a 6-6 first quarter and trailed just 14-16 at the half.
“The game highlighted some of the areas we really need to work on,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “We haven’t done a very good job of boxing off this year and Jordan punished us when we didn’t. They were a very big and physical team and we struggled keeping them off the boards at first. As the game went on, we settled in and did a better job. But offensively we never were able to really find a rhythm. They played us very physically, hands-on and such, and we struggled to adapt. They were able to alter a lot of our shots and I don’t think we ever really got a comfortable shot off all night. We need to focus a little better at practice at fine tuning our sets and raising our level of execution.”
A one-point third quarter was not what Preston was hoping for but they stayed in the game by limiting Jordan to five.
Trailing by six to start the fourth, the Indians just couldn’t quite put together enough offense to catch the Beetdiggers, who won 32-23.
Larsen again led the Indians with eight points. Meek and Robertson added six each, Marlow two and Riley Ward one.
Preston came back in the third and final game to win 40-33 over the Pleasant Grove Vikings.
The Indians led 9-8 at the end of one quarter of play and extended the lead to 17-12 by the half.
The Vikings came roaring back in the third to tie it up 26-26 but Preston surged ahead in the final period for the victory.
Meek led the Indians in scoring with 12. Larsen added eight and Marlow seven. Ward chipped in six, Addison Moser four, Karlee Lords two and Robertson one.
“I feel like the highlight of the tournament for us was the experience of playing in a tournament like environment,” said Harris. “Three unfamiliar schools, all of them big and physical. The two biggest things our girls need to realize from playing these three games is that we can play with and beat anybody on our schedule, and that we still have a lot to work on. I was really pleased with how hard all the girls played; size wise we were outmatched in all three games but I felt like we held our ground well and were more of the aggressor a lot of the time.”