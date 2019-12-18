Preston’s grapplers faced Century and traveled to Marsh Valley last week. They will be in Malad Dec. 20-21, for a tournament before taking a break for the holidays.
In Marsh Valley over the weekend the Indians had a good showing. Three Preston grapplers earned t-shirts for being undefeated in their pod: Caigun Keller, Drevin Rigby and JV team member Parker Bodily.
“MV was a good two days for us as we got four to five matches per wrestler,” Coach Jason Keller said. “Drevin has helped the team this year and last year, wrestling up a weight (level) to fill in our duels, but in tournaments he gets to wrestle his natural weight. He is wrestling tough, as good as I have seen him wrestle. Parker is a freshman and wrestled his way to a shirt. We were happy for him. The rest of the team wrestled well, but we had some tough competition. We’ve got to get some more moves this week to help us at Malad over the weekend.”
The Indians faced a strong Century team on the road Dec. 11. Forfeits in four weight classes didn’t help Preston against a team that Coach Keller feels “is one of the top five in the state.” The Indians lost the match 64-12.
Bright spots for the Indians were Braden Wisebeck and David Seamons. Weisbeck defeated Shad Smith by fall (2:44) at 126 pounds and Seamons won over Josh Dickamoreat by fall (3:37) at 152 pounds.
“We learned what good wrestling feels like so we can try to implement the same grade of wrestling that it takes to be tough,” said Keller.