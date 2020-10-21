The Indians finished the regular season at home with a perfect score of 15 claiming the top five places of the Preston Invitational. They host the 4A District 5 cross country meet, Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Preston 15, Sugar-Salem 58, and Soda Springs 77, West Side (117), Box Elder (156), Burley (168), Bear Lake (213), Minico (215) and Malad (263).
Sam Jeppsen led the team in first place overall with a time of 15:58. Edison Leffler took second (16:05), Garrett Hale third (16:32, Dawson Leffler fourth (16:48), Reynger Davidsavor fifth (16:49), Luke Visser 10th (17:21), and Druw Jones 11th (17:22).
Two West Side runners placed in the top 20 with Brentan Noreen (14th, 17:27) and younger brother Bradyn Noreen (17th, 17:30).
“We had a lot of season best times today and the team is really looking good heading into the district meet,” said Coach Tyler Jones. ”Our pack time was 50 seconds this week which is great. District will be a battle.”
“Two of the three teams will qualify for the state meet which will be held on Friday, October 30th at Pocatello. Preston and Pocatello have gone back and forth all season and both are ranked in the top couple of teams in the state and century has some strong runners as well.”