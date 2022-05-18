The Indians had a great season finishing with a 12-8-1 record. Unfortunately, they could not find a way past Pocatello and their season ended at the 4A District 5 tournament last week. Though they were second in the district, only one team goes to state.
On May 10 Preston traveled to Pocatello where they lost to the Thunder 3-13.
Against Century on May 9 the Indians prevailed at home 12-2 in the elimination game. Trevor Gregory hit a two-run single in the bottom of the second and Emery Thorson nailed a two-run homer by Emery Thorson for a 4-0 start.
“Lots of energy from the guys today,” Coach Kenny Inglet said. “Every aspect of the game was solid (from us).”
The Diamondbacks plated two runs in the top of the fifth to make it 2-4 but Preston answered with six runs and finished the game early due to the 10-run rule.
Thorson finished with three RBIs for Preston, Karson Chugg singled and eventually scored on all three of his at-bats, while Davon Inglet went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Seth Gregory contributed with a pair of runs and RBIs and Austin Gleed scored twice.
Burbank went the distance on the mound for Preston and didn’t allow any earned runs on two hits. Burbank, who retired the first eight batters he faced, struck out five, walked one and plunked another.