Preston continued their victory run with another consecutive win last Friday against Bonneville Bees 16-13. The Indians are now 4-1, which the school hasn't seen since the 2010 season. Their next game will be on the road against Minico on Friday.
“Our kids hung in there,” said Indian’s offensive coach Craig Cunningham. “We are proud of the way they handled adversity ... for a hard fought victory.”
The first half of the game ended 0-13 for Bonneville, as the game proved to be a battle of defense. Tate “Taco” Rawlings had three consecutive defensive plays of two back to back sacks against Bonneville, followed by a tackle in the backfield, for a total of 18 yards lost. Cole Harris had a sack against the Bees as well. The force of Harris’s hit resulted in his helmet being knocked off and the loss of nine yards.
But during the second half, the Indian defensive line didn’t allow the Bees to go any further than four short downs and turned over possession to Preston. Hyde led a 58-yard drive into scoring distance with completions to Andrew Iverson and Isaiah Smith. Just as Preston was about to score, Bonneville jumped up at the goal line and intercepted the ball.
The Bee’s took the ball back down the field but Preston intercepted the ball at the 36-yard-line and turned possession over to Indian offense. Iverson continued to rush the ball down the field with the help of a completion by Gordon Knapp, but the Bee’s were able to take back the ball on downs. Bonneville’s defense didn’t have a chance as Zay Davis stripped the ball away on the Bee’s first attempt and Cole Harris recovered to give Preston possession.
Indian offense took control only 30 yards to the goal line. Smith completed a pass and Iverson rushed to put the Indians on the nine-yard line. Hyde passed the ball into the end zone to have it completed by Justin Inglet. Garrett Ward’s P.A.T put the Indians on the board to end the third quarter 7-13.
Fourth quarter continued to leave Preston fans roaring from the stands as the Indian’s defense dominated the Bee’s. Davis, Rawlings, Ward, and Conner Shaffer stopped the ball and pushed back Bonneville’s offense.
Back on offense, Iverson put the ball mid-field on a return. Hyde completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Harris, tying the game. Ward’s PAT put the Indian’s ahead by one.
Preston’s defense held Bonneville at their 32-yard line and quickly turned over possession on downs. The Indian’s drive was cut short as Bonneville intercepted the ball at the three-yard line.
Preston’s defense held the line and pressured the Bee’s quarterback into their end zone, who intentionally grounded the ball. The penalty gave the Indian’s a safety and capped off the scoring for the night at 16-13.
“I think we did a good job executing,” said senior lineman Dallin Palmer. “We kind of got a little bit confused for the first part of the game, but once we caught on to what Bonneville was doing, we caught up and adjusted to it really well. I think there are some things we could’ve fixed, but all in all we did a good job.”
“I love my guys. They did everything in their power to win this ball game,” said Ty Hyde. “They carried me through that ball game. It was an outstanding job by our team right there. There were 11 leaders on the field at all times. We know who we won that game for. We need to get a better start to our game and we know that as well. Our second half tends to be extremely strong. When I’m struggling, the guys step up huge. The line makes it so easy. The linemen are the most important guys on the field, every play. So the linemen, they are extremely important to this team.”
Offensive stats were led by Harris with five receptions totaling in 75 yards, Smith with eight receptions totaling in 72 yards and Hyde with almost 200 passing yards. This season Hyde has collected 1,218 passing yards.
Defensive stats were impressive. Ward had a total of four tackles, and five assisted tackles. Davis once again led the line with six tackles, three assisted tackles, and a defended pass, Rawlings four tackles, two tackles for yard losses, one back field tackle, and three sacks that alone totaled 22 yards lost. Shaffer had five tackles, a safety, and a sack. Harris had a sack as well.