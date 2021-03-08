“What a week!” said Coach Tyler Jones. Anyone who followed the 4A state tournament would agree as they watched the Indians battle their way to the title round.
“I'm proud of the boys for an amazing season and a heck of a run,” said Jones. “They need to hold their heads up high. They represented Preston well."
Free throws were the key to a very close 4A state championship game on Mar. 6, between Preston and Middleton. The Vikings used them to stay with the Indians in the first quarter while six misses at the stripe for Preston in the fourth sealed the Indians' fate.
Preston held a 17-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter and took a three-point lead (23-20) to the locker room after a low scoring second quarter by both teams.
"The boys battled and had a great start and led 17-15 after the first quarter,” Jones said. “The second quarter the defensive intensity went up for both teams and both teams struggled to score.”
With Braden Hess, Brecker Knapp, and Cole Harris all at two fouls in the first half, the Preston bench stepped up with some good minutes.
“I thought Rhett Larson, Treyger Shumway, and Druw Jones gave us a boost while we had foul trouble in the first half,” Jones said.
Middleton took the lead late in the third, 33-31, and never relinquished it, though it was only a one point game going into the fourth at 34-35.
The Indians closed the gap to two in the final seconds on three straight freebies by Gabe Hammons when he was fouled on a three-point shot and a last second three by Druw Jones, but Middleton won 37-35. It was the title that Preston denied them in the semifinals last season.
“We missed a few free throws in the second half. We were 9-18 from the foul line and we needed a break or two to go our way but the kids battled and played their hearts out.”
Against Bishop Kelly on Mar. 5, Preston jumped out to a 17-11 lead in the first quarter, but a dismal second quarter, in which they scored zero points, kept them from putting the game away. The bright spot was that they held the Knights to just two points and still held a four point edge at the half.
“Bishop Kelly had a lot of length and size and they play an extended 2-3 zone on defense,” said Jones. “They are really good at it and we struggled to get a lot of good shots all night against their zone.”
The Indians may not have had a very high scoring game in what proved to be a defensive battle, but the held their own on defense. Preston out rebounded the bigger Bishop Kelly team 22-21 on the night and held them 32.6% from the field and 14.3% from the 3-point line.
“Our defense and rebounding were exceptional tonight and they gave us a chance,” said Jones. “With under two seconds left we had the ball under our own basket and ran an inbounds play to perfection as Braden Hess caught the pass from Treyger Shumway and scored with 1.3 seconds remaining.” Hammons led Preston with 13 points and Hess added 12 points.
The Indians advanced to the semifinals on Mar. 4 with a 47-43 win over Twin Falls but it was by no means an easy contest.
"The first game is always so difficult," Jones said. “Everyone has the nerves and for a lot of the boys it was their first experience playing at the state tournament.” Preston led 17-10 at the end of one and 25-21 at the half. The Indians came out strong in the third and though they scored just 11 points, they held the Bruins to just five and extended their lead to 36-26.
Twin came roaring back in the fourth and scored 17 points as Preston went cold. The Indians regrouped and Knapp stepped to the line, draining two free-throws for a much needed boost and cushion. Twin got a good look at a game-tying three but missed, and Hammons added one more late free throw.
“We out rebounded Twin Falls 30-20 in the game and held them to shoot 14 of 44 shots on the game for 34.4 % and 3-21 shooting from the 3-point lined or 14.3 percent,“ said Jones.
Hammons led the team with 14 points, Hess added 12 and Knapp 10.
“We missed some free throws late but we were able to get some stops defensively and Brecker hit two big free throws late,” Jones said. “Our defense and rebounding carried us through each round.”
“This season we had a lot of ups and downs and the boys really improved throughout the season. We went from losing the district championship game at home late in the fourth quarter to having to go to Pocatello and win the district championship on the road in the Pit. The boys battled and the effort was amazing.“
"I want to thank the administration, my assistant coaches Brent Knapp, Matt Shumway, Kyle Larson, and Josh Blaisdell, our trainer Dave Allred, our managers, and parents of our players, student body, cheer leaders, drill team, pep band, and all of our fans and community for all of their support. Thank you!” said Jones.